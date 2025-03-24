AGL69.48▼ -4.11 (-0.06%)AIRLINK177.8▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)BOP11.39▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.05▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.14▼ -0.89 (-0.02%)DGKC132.85▲ 0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.55▼ -0.07 (0.00%)FFL16.38▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)HUBC140▼ -1.07 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.15▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.46▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF59.8▲ 0.4 (0.01%)NBP77.51▲ 0.44 (0.01%)OGDC222.72▼ -4.63 (-0.02%)PAEL46.09▼ -2.09 (-0.04%)PIBTL10.69▲ 0.22 (0.02%)PPL187.95▼ -3.43 (-0.02%)PRL37.72▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PTC24.2▼ -0.11 (0.00%)SEARL98.35▼ -1.61 (-0.02%)TELE8.01▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL35.1▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)TPLP11.16▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET23.4▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG69.78▲ 1.57 (0.02%)UNITY28.8▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.39▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

PSL 2025 replacement draft to take place today

Psl Season 10 Draft Likely To Be Held In Lahore Or Karachi
LAHORE—The HBL Pakistan Super League X replacement draft will take place on Monday, March 24, in a virtual session.

Five cricketers who will be unavailable for a few matches will be partially replaced by their respective franchises.

Peshawar Zalmi will replace Nahid Rana (Gold category), while Karachi Kings will pick a replacement for Litton Das (Silver category).

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen drafted by Islamabad United in the Supplementary category and New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively will also be unavailable for a few matches to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make a pick to replace their Diamond category player Corbin Bosch for the entire season.

The HBL PSL X is all set to take place in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.

Staff Report

