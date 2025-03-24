Canada calls snap election as PM Carney seeks strong mandate amid Trump threats

OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who assumed the office just two weeks ago, has called a snap election in the country for April 28 to achieve stronger mandate amid threats posed by US President Donald Trump.

He made the announcement while talking to reports after the Governor General, who represents King Charles, granted approval for the election.

Carney remarked that Trump “wants to break us so America can own us”. The statement reflects heightening tension between the neigbouring countries, which once remained strong allies and trading partner. The downfall in relations started after Trump imposed tariffs on Canada and revealed his plans to annex it as the 51st state.

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” Carney told reporters.

“Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada. President Trump claims that Canada isn’t a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen.”

On March 6, the US president put off the imposition of 25% tariff on some Canadian goods for 30 days. However, the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports remained applicable. He has threatened to broaden the tariff scope on April 2.

Carney, who has unveiled a combative approach to tackle Trump, will have just two weeks to win the public trust in snap election.