‘No Agenda bigger than National Security’, says Pak Army Chief in Addresses to Parliamentary Committee

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir addressed the Parliamentary Committee on National Security as the country’s top civil-military brass gathered to chalk out a strategy to curb fresh wave of terrorism.

The country’s top general highlighted the paramount importance of country’s security and the need for national unity. In his speech, COAS stressed that no agenda, movement, or individual should take precedence over the security and stability of Pakistan.

General Asim said battle for the country’s security is not just for the present but for the survival of future generations. He called for all stakeholders to work united to ensure long-lasting stability in Pakistan. “This is a fight for our survival, and we must work together to secure the future of our nation,” the Army Chief asserted.

COAS emphasized the need for Pakistan to move from being a ‘Soft State’ to a ‘Hard State.’ He questioned how long country could continue sacrificing lives while gaps in governance were filled by the blood of Pakistani soldiers and martyrs.

He further urged the nation to adopt better governance practices for a stronger and more resilient Pakistan. Gen Asim appealed to religious scholars, urging them to expose the distorted interpretations of Islam by extremist elements, specifically the Khawarij. “The true face of Islam must be presented, and we must collectively counter the false narratives being spread,” General Munir stated.

Nothing is more bigger than our national security, he stressed, calling for unified national stance against terrorism and extremism, stressing the need to set aside political and personal interests for the greater good of the nation.

Army Chief also sent a stern warning to those who believe they can weaken Pakistan by using terrorists as a tool. “Today’s message is clear: we will unite and defeat not only the terrorists but also their facilitators,” he stated confidently.

General Asim also expressed unwavering faith in Allah SWT, reassuring the nation that despite the challenges, Pakistan will emerge victorious in its fight for peace and security.