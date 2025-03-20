US not imposing travel ban on Pakistan, clarifies Pakistani minister

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik has dismissed concerns regarding any travel restrictions on Pakistan by the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Samaa on Thursday, the minister said no such ban is being imposed, adding that the US government is currently reviewing its visa policies as part of broader efforts to strengthen border security and enhance national security.

The minister clarified that the US’ efforts are not targeted at any specific country, including Pakistan and the State Department has also clarified that no country is being subjected to an indiscriminate visa ban.

Citing examples of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the minister said other countries have also tightened their visa policies recently, reflecting a global trend of tougher immigration controls.

The lawmaker asserted that Pakistan was actively engaged in diplomatic discussions with the US authorities and was taking adequate steps to ensure that the country’s interests are safeguarded.

The statement comes in the backdrop of looming concerns that the US is set to impose travel restrictions on groups of countries categorized in three sets. A list was also made viral in recent weeks regarding the ban including Pakistan as one of the countries to face travel ban; however, the State Department has clarified that there is no travel ban planned as of now.

Tammy Bruce, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State said on Monday that no official decision has been made regarding imposing a potential travel ban on over 40 nations in the world.

“First of all, there is no list,” confirmed Bruce and added that what’s being looked at over the last couple of days is not the list that exists, but there is an ongoing review.

But what has being touted as something as an item through the State Department just simply isn’t the case, the spokesperson said.