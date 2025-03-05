New Zealand’s fiery 362/6 sets New ICC Champions Trophy Record

LAHORE – In form New Zealand etched their name in history books, setting new high score of 362/6 in ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kiwis record was set at Lahore’s iconic venue, surpassing the previous highest total, which was set at the same ground during a group-stage clash between Australia and England on February 22nd.

This remarkable score is now the third-highest total in any ICC tournament knockout match. The formidable total by Black Cap was built on back of brilliant centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102). The team’s late hitting was powered by Glenn Phillips (49*) and Daryl Mitchell (49*).

Ravindra’s century marked his fifth in ODIs, with all of them coming in ICC Men’s ODI tournaments, cementing his reputation as a key performer in these prestigious events.

While South Africa faces a daunting task in the chase, they have previously succeeded in chasing down scores above 362, having done so twice in 2016, when they successfully chased 435 and 372 against Australia. However, no other team has managed to chase a target over 361 in ODI history, making this chase even more challenging.

New Zealand’s record-breaking performance sets the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the Champions Trophy, with South Africa looking to make history of their own.

Highest Totals in ODI Knockout Matches