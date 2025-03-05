How ISIS commander Mohammad Sharifullah was arrested from Pak-Afghan border area?

ISLAMABAD – Following a lead from US intelligence, Pakistan arrested Afghan national and senior ISIS commander Mohammad Sharifullah from the Pak-Afghan border area.

During the attack at Kabul Airport, ISIS commander Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, who was involved in the killing of 13 US soldiers, was captured by Pakistani agencies during a special operation as per the reports.

He, they said, was the mastermind behind the Kabul Airport attack in 2021.

President Trump referred to the Kabul Airport attack during the US withdrawal as one of the most shameful moments in American history.

In a joint session of Congress, President Trump announced the capture of the ISIS commander and expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for playing a key role in counterterrorism.

Due to the August 26, 2021 attack, Mohammad Sharifullah was considered a high-value target for U.S. intelligence.

US President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for the capture of the terrorist involved in the Kabul Airport attack.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity…I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster,” the US president added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.”

He said that Pakistan remained steadfast in its resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, having rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of over 80,000 of its brave soldiers and citizens in this effort.

“The resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country. We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability,” PM Shehbaz concluded.