Blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar’s kills four, several injured

KHUZDAR – A deadly explosion in Nal Tehsil of Khuzdar claimed lives of three individuals and left five others injured. The blast occurred in the busy Nal Bazaar, causing fires to erupt in nearby vehicles.

Police officials confirmed the transfer of those injured to Nal and Khuzdar Teaching Hospitals for medical aid. Paramilitary forces and law enforcement officials are working to determine the exact nature of the explosion, with a team from the bomb disposal squad conducting an investigation at the site.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives, extending condolences to the families of the victims and directed that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

CM vowed to take strong action against terrorism, assuring that those responsible for the bombing would be brought to justice. “Peace-hating elements will fail in their malicious objectives,” he said.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the public in the region.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility. This incident is part of the ongoing terrorism wave that jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Balochistan.