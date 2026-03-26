US, Israel temporarily remove two Iranian officials from target list amid possible talks

WASHINGTON – The United States and Israel temporarily removed two senior Iranian officials from their target list as part of efforts to create space for possible talks, the international media reported, citing the US officials on Thursday.

A report in The Wall Street Journal said the names of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were taken off the list for four to five days.

Officials said the move is linked to efforts by former US President Donald Trump to pave the way for high-level talks aimed at ending the conflict.

The report added that mediators from Turkey, Pakistan and Egypt are attempting to bring Washington and Tehran to the negotiating table for an immediate ceasefire, which could then lead to formal dialogue. However, officials believe the chances of success remain limited due to significant differences in the positions of the two sides.

Meanwhile, US media reported that Iran has begun preparations for a possible escalation, including reinforcing defences on Kharg Island. Large quantities of rockets have reportedly been deployed to the island, while the installation of landmines along its coastline is also underway. These include mines designed to target both vehicles and personnel in surrounding areas.

In a separate development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview that no talks are currently underway with the United States, asserting that Washington has failed to achieve its objectives in the conflict.

He stated that the US had been unable to secure a swift victory or bring about regime change in Iran. Araghchi added that American bases in the region have been used for operations against Iran, stressing that Tehran does not seek hostility with neighbouring countries but would target only those bases from where attacks are launched.

He also advised neighbouring states to distance themselves from the United States.

The foreign minister further said Iran had allowed certain countries it considers friendly — including China, Russia, Pakistan, India and Iraq — to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that there is no justification to extend the same access to adversaries.