Sending messages through mediators doesn’t mean negotiations, Iranian FM to US

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that no formal negotiations are currently taking place between Tehran and Washington, emphasizing that messages sent via intermediaries “do not mean negotiations.”

Araghchi reiterated that Iran does not seek war but demands compensation for destruction caused during the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted that Iran is engaged in peace talks but claimed Iranian officials are hesitant to publicly acknowledge negotiations due to fears for their safety from domestic opposition.

US Central Command reported that military objectives in Iran are “on plan or ahead of plan,” claiming that over 10,000 targets have been struck and more than 10,000 combat flights have taken place. Commander Brad Cooper highlighted that 92 percent of Iran’s largest naval vessels have been destroyed and that drone and missile launch rates are down by more than 90 percent. Over two-thirds of Iran’s missile, drone, and naval production facilities have also reportedly been damaged or destroyed.

Despite these claims, Iran has continued drone and missile attacks against Israel and US assets in the Gulf, while targeting regional energy infrastructure, causing casualties, and disrupting global markets and aviation.

In a move linked to potential peace talks, US and Israeli authorities temporarily removed two senior Iranian officials—Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi—from targeting lists for four to five days. U.S. officials indicated this step was intended to facilitate high-level negotiations, with Turkey, Pakistan, and Egypt acting as mediators to encourage immediate talks and a potential ceasefire.

However, officials remain skeptical about the success of these efforts due to significant differences between US and Iranian conditions.

In response, Iran has reportedly begun preparing for potential military action on Kharg Island, delivering large shipments of rockets and installing landmines along the island’s coast, including anti-vehicle and anti-personnel devices.