US delegation featuring Trump’s business partner arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – American investors featuring a business partner of US President Donald Trump has arrived in Pakistan, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday, adding that several agreements between the two countries were signed.

Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach, who is known for his close ties with Trump family, is leading the delegation, reflecting increasing interest of US investors in Pakistan.

The visit holds great importance as it comes days after Trump assumed the office following his landslide victory in elections last year.

The visit of the US delegation to Pakistan will open new avenues for investment, economic and bilateral relations between the two countries.

A day earlier, several agreements were signed by the US investors in Pakistan.

The development takes place as cash-strapped South Asian country is making efforts to engage with countries to secure investment in various sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining and minerals, livestock and others.

It is recalled that Gentry Beach had paid rich tribute to Pakistan during an event at Mar-a-Lago after the US presidential elections.

In his remarks at the event, he acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Gentry Beach urged President Donald Trump to further strengthen the US-Pakistan relations.