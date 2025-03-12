US, China, Turkiye, and Iran condemn Terror Attack on Jaffar Express Train in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The recent terror attack on Pakistan’s Jaffar Express train, which targeted over 450 passengers traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, sparked widespread condemnation from world powers.

The attack took place in Kacchi district, where militants hijacked passenger train and held the passengers hostage, leading to the tragic loss of life.

United States Embassy in Islamabad expressed condolences for the victims, calling the attack an act of terrorism, and reaffirmed support for Pakistan in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, emphasizing that the Pakistani people deserve to live free from fear and violence.

China also voiced its condemnation, with a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressing firm opposition to terrorism in any form. The statement reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in combating terrorism and maintaining security and stability within the country.

Turkey expressed deep regret over the terror attack, which claimed dozens of lives, and offered condolences to the families of the victims. Turkish Foreign Ministry also wished a quick recovery for those injured in the attack and stood in solidarity with Pakistan.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced attack as well, offering sympathies to Pakistan’s government and people. Tehran reiterated its stance against all forms of terrorism and extended support to Pakistan in its efforts to combat terror and bring those responsible to justice.