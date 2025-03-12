Operation Jaffar Express successfully completed, all 33 militants eliminated: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces eliminated all 33 terrorists involved in the recent attack on the Jaffar Express, according to Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary.

The military’s media wing spokesperson confirmed martyrdom of 25 people, including 21 civilians and 4 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel. The operation was completed with all hostages rescued in phases.

ISPR chief said attack targeted the Jaffar Express, which was carrying 440 passengers traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. The terrorists, who planted an IED on the train, forced the train to halt in the Kacchi district of Balochistan, taking passengers hostage.

The militants, belonging to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), were involved in a standoff with security forces, who launched a high-risk operation to free the hostages.

Tragically, the operation resulted in the martyrdom of 21 civilians and 4 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel. Despite these losses, security forces showed remarkable determination and skill to ensure the safety of the remaining passengers. The military’s swift action led to the neutralization of all the terrorists involved in the attack.

ISPR confirmed that the operation has now been successfully concluded, and authorities are continuing to verify the total number of casualties. The event has led to an outpouring of support and condolences for the victims and their families. The military operation is being hailed for its precision and courage in the face of adversity, as forces worked meticulously to minimize further civilian casualties during the rescue mission.

More updates to follow…