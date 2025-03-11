AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

BLA claims responsibility of attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan

Bla Claim Responsibility Of Attack On Jaffar Express In Balochistans Bolan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

QUETTA – Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility of attack on Jaffar Express in Bolan area of Balochistan. The driver and several other passengers got injured in the attack.

BLA spokesperson confirmed attack on Jaffar Express. He also confirmed that the passengers were made hostages in the area.

“If Army launches any attack or operation, there will be serious consequences,” warned the spokesperson in a statement going viral on the social media.

According to the details, the train departed from Quetta at 9:30am on Tuesday (today) and when the train passed through the Piru Gandala area, the armed unknown individuals opened fire on the train.

As a result, the driver was severely injured and was transferred to the hospital while the passengers are terrified, and the gunfire could still be heard in the area.
According to eyewitnesses and Levies sources, the firing took place between the Gudala and Piru areas, and the train got stopped.
The police confirmed the incident, saying that the train was stopped.

At least 600 to 700 passengers were on board, and there are also reports of other passengers being injured but the information is yet to be verified.
According to the DS Railway’s PRO, the emergency has been declared in all hospitals while the ambulances have been dispatched from Sibi to the scene.
The security forces surrounded the area in the Metchi Mountains, and additional convoys have been sent. There are currently no reports of the suspects escaping from the scene. However, there are reports that the attackers made the passengers hostage and are occupying the train.

Jaffer Express comes under gun attack near Balochistan’s Sibi

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Adeel Afzal’s Ehd-e-Wafa critique video removed from social media

  • Pakistan, Top News

Hundreds of Passengers held captive as Jaffer Express train comes under attack in Balochistan

  • Pakistan

Weather update: New rain system likely to enter Punjab on March 14

  • Pakistan

Bilawal expresses concerns on six canals, calls for unanimous decision

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer