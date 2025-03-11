BLA claims responsibility of attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan

QUETTA – Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility of attack on Jaffar Express in Bolan area of Balochistan. The driver and several other passengers got injured in the attack.

BLA spokesperson confirmed attack on Jaffar Express. He also confirmed that the passengers were made hostages in the area.

“If Army launches any attack or operation, there will be serious consequences,” warned the spokesperson in a statement going viral on the social media.

According to the details, the train departed from Quetta at 9:30am on Tuesday (today) and when the train passed through the Piru Gandala area, the armed unknown individuals opened fire on the train.

As a result, the driver was severely injured and was transferred to the hospital while the passengers are terrified, and the gunfire could still be heard in the area.

According to eyewitnesses and Levies sources, the firing took place between the Gudala and Piru areas, and the train got stopped.

The police confirmed the incident, saying that the train was stopped.

At least 600 to 700 passengers were on board, and there are also reports of other passengers being injured but the information is yet to be verified.

According to the DS Railway’s PRO, the emergency has been declared in all hospitals while the ambulances have been dispatched from Sibi to the scene.

The security forces surrounded the area in the Metchi Mountains, and additional convoys have been sent. There are currently no reports of the suspects escaping from the scene. However, there are reports that the attackers made the passengers hostage and are occupying the train.