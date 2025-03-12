Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains expected

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber and Waziristan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Thursday and Friday, and 14°C and 16°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Cherat 14, Dir (upper 12, lower 01), Kakul 07, Peshawar (Airport 09, City 07), Pattan, Bacha Khan Airport 08, Balakot, Mir Khani 06, Kalam, Bannu 05, Malam Jabba 04, Takht Bai, Saidu Sharif 02

Parachinar remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 01°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba was recorded at 01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.