Us Announces Deployment Of B 2 Bombers As Iran War Enters Third Week

TEHRAN – US Central Command (Centcom) has announced the joining of the B-2 bomber aircrafts in the ongoing US-Israel ware against Iran while the Tehran has pledged to continue the counterstrikes.

“B-2 stealth bombers takeoff to conduct a mission during Operation Epic Fury, delivering long-range fire to not only eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, but also eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future,” Centcom said in a statement on X where it also shared a video of the B-2 bombers.

B-2 stealth bombers takeoff to conduct a mission during Operation Epic Fury, delivering long-range fire to not only eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, but also eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future. pic.twitter.com/ebyUYNnOLo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran’s Kharg Island oil facilities could be targeted if Tehran continued assaults on shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Trump added that US forces had already “completely destroyed” military installations on Kharg Island—the primary export hub for roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil—without affecting the oil infrastructure itself. He cautioned that any interference with safe passage through the strait would prompt a reconsideration of attacks on the energy facilities.

The president also claimed that Iran lacked the capability to defend against U.S. strikes, urging Iranian forces and associated groups to disarm to avoid further destruction.

In response, Iran’s military stated that any assault on its oil or energy assets would trigger retaliatory strikes on facilities operated by companies aligned with the United States in the region, according to Iranian media.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guard reported additional attacks on Israel in coordination with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Tasnim News Agency said, as regional tensions continued to escalate.

A day earlier, Israel claims to have struck over 200 targets in the past 24 hours, including Iranian military bases, weapons production facilities, and storage sites. To strengthen Israel’s defenses, the U.S. has transferred its THAAD system from South Korea.