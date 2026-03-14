Metro bus fares go up in Punjab – Check new ticket rates

LAHORE – The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) has announced a 33 percent increase in fares for metro bus services in several cities.

Under the new policy, passengers will have to pay more for their journeys compared to previous rates. The fare hike will take effect from March 26, 2026, across all BRT lines, including the Lahore Metrobus.

Officials confirmed that a flat increase of Rs10 has been applied to fares.

New Ticket Price of Metro Bus

As a result, the cost of traveling on the Red Metrobus lines in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan will now be Rs40 .

Authorities warned that the increase may impose a higher daily financial burden on regular commuters.

To ease the impact, passengers holding the Green Transport Card will receive a 15-rupee discount, allowing them to travel for 25 rupees per trip.

PMTA officials explained that the fare adjustment was necessary to cover rising operational costs and to maintain service quality, while the discount for cardholders aims to provide some relief to daily commuters.