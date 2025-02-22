Update on minimum age for Dubai driving license of cars, light vehicles

DUBAI – It is mandatory for all citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates to obtain a valid license before driving vehicles on roads as they can face heavy fines and legal action on absence of it.

To get a new driving license, a citizen or a resident are required to apply to a registered driving institute in the related emirate to attend driving training classes and pass all tests (if required).

After finishing all classes and passing all tests, the applicant can obtain a new driving licence valid for two years for citizens and residents.

Who Are Eligible to Drive?

UAE citizens and residents, who have reached legal age and medically fit, are eligible to get a driving learning permit and apply for new driving licence.

Minimum Age to Get Driving License

The minimum age requirement to obtain a driving licence depends on the vehicle, for which you are obtaining the licence.

According to the UAE official website, the minimum age requirement is as follows:

17 years for motorcycles and for vehicles for people with special needs

18 years for cars and light vehicles

20 years for heavy vehicles and tractors

21 years for buses.