Dubai’s “Ring of Fire” ready for Pakistan-India clash amid rain concerns

DUBAI – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, known as the “Ring of Fire” is all set to host the much-anticipated match Pakistan Vs. India match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 amid rain concerns.

However, Dubai has been experiencing cool night breezes lately and raised the questions among the fans about the possibility of rain on Sunday.

The fans are desperately waiting for the clash.

On Tuesday, February 18, Dubai witnessed rainfall, which also heightened the concerns about Thursday’s India vs. Bangladesh match.

Meanwhile, Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE (located in Ras Al Khaimah), experienced rain and hail but the India-Bangladesh match remained unaffected.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rain threat for Pakistan Vs India match

According to the UAE Meteorological Department, there is a risk of rain during the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash in Dubai.

The forecast indicated partly cloudy weather with light rain on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

However, the meteorologists believed that if it does rain in Dubai, it will be brief, meaning the match is unlikely to be significantly affected.

According to the weather forecast for Sunday (tomorrow, temperature is likely to touch 33°C in the daytime while 20°C is expected in the evening time.

No reserve day has been allocated for group-stage matches under the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 regulations.

The fans remain hopeful that the Pakistan-India clash would proceed smoothly, delivering an exciting contest for the cricket lovers worldwide despite the slight rain forecast.