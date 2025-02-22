AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Suzuki Cultus VXL updated five-year installment plan for Feb 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki Cultus remains a suitable choice in Pakistan owing to its comfortable drive and strong performance.

The stylish design and trendier look combines with the aerodynamic shape make it a more vibrant choice in its class. Adding the accessories to it enhance the presence on road.

It features the Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is also equipped with Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamics exterior combining with the power of K Series engine makes your drive absolutely effortless.

Suzuki Cultus Variant

The Suzuki Cultus comes in three variants in Pakistan – VXR, VXL and VXL-AGS.

Suzuki Cultus VXL Prices in Pakistan

The Suzuki Cultus VXL price in Pakistan stands at Rs4,244,000 in Pakistan.

Suzuki Cultus VXL Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers five-year installment plan for Suzuki Cultus VXL in Pakistan. The installment plan has been calculated with 30% down payment and 20% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs1,276,300 in wake of the upfront amount while per month installment will be Rs76,428 for five years.

