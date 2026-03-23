Update on Imran Khan’s health after third eye injection at PIMS Hospital

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan underwent third session of his eye treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday night.

The PIMS medical board has declared the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan satisfactory following his recent eye treatment.

Imran Khan underwent his third anti-VEGF injection, which was administered with his consent. The hospital administration said the procedure was carried out in the operation theater with all necessary precautions and protocols observed. Following the examination, the medical board confirmed that his eyesight is satisfactory.

After the injection, Imran Khan was discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, on February 24, he had been transferred from Adiala Jail to PIMS, where he received the second dose of the eye treatment after a thorough examination.

The Executive Director of PIMS stated that before the injection, a cardiology consultant conducted echocardiography and an ECG, both of which returned normal results. T

hroughout his hospital stay, during the procedure, and afterward, his vital signs remained stable. A consultant physician also confirmed that he was medically stable.