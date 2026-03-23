Omar Yaqoob makes history as first Pakistani-origin mayor in France

PARIS – Omar Yaqoob has created history by becoming the first Pakistani-origin mayor of the France’s city of Crécy.

Backed by a left-wing political party, Omar Yaqoob won the 2026 municipal elections with a commanding majority. In the tense second round, he secured over 51% of the votes, establishing a clear lead over his rivals.

His campaign, focused on social justice, public services, and environmental protection, resonated strongly with local residents. Departing from traditional politics, Yaqoob engaged citizens through public meetings and direct community interaction.

The newly elected mayor plans to prioritize employment opportunities, improved housing, education, and equitable social services in Crécy.

Professionally an educator, Yaqoob has been actively involved in the local community and sports initiatives for many years.

Originally from Lahore, Pakistan, Umar Yaqoob’s mother expressed gratitude to both the Pakistani community and local residents, thanking everyone who supported her son.