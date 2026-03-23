School holidays extended as Pakistan pushes for fuel savings

QUETTA – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments have announced an extension in holidays for schools and other educational institutions amid austerity drive to reduce fuel consumption amid ongoing US-Israel war against Iran that has disrupted global oil supplies.

The Balochistan government has issued a notification, stating that all educational institutions will remain closed until March 31 citing ongoing national concerns and regional crises.

According to a notification, the extension aligns with broader national decisions. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Shahid Rind stated that the situation will be continuously reviewed and future measures will be decided accordingly. Parents are urged to keep children engaged in educational activities at home.

School Holidays in Khyber Pakhunkhwa

Reports said the KP government has announced that schools across the province will remain closed from March 24 to 29 to support ongoing fuel-saving efforts following the Eid holidays.

This extension is part of a broader initiative to reduce fuel usage in the province, and it applies to all educational institutions throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has already announced that schools and colleges will remain closed until March 31 due to the regional conflict and petroleum crisis.

Exams will proceed as scheduled, and institutions are allowed to hold online classes.

Similarly, the Sindh provincial cabinet approved the closure of schools until March 31 to save energy. Despite the closures, all examinations will take place as per the original schedule.