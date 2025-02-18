Update on birth certificate, Emirates ID of newborn babies of UAE residents

DUBAI – All foreign nationals, including Pakistanis, residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) must obtain the birth certificate and Emirates ID of their newborn children within the given time period in order to avoid any complication and fines.

As per the rules, all UAE residents are required to register the birth of their child in the UAE within 30 days. If the parents belong to different countries, the child will adopt the nationality of the father.

Documents Required for Birth Certificate

To initiate the process for obtaining the birth certificate, a parent must submit the following identification papers to the hospital where the child is born, or to the relevant health authority in the emirate:

attested Arabic translated marriage certificate, if it is in a language other than Arabic

copy and original of husband’s and wife’s passport and residence visa

birth notification details from the hospital

discharge summary from the hospital.

After getting the birth certificates, the expatriates must get it attested by Ministry of Health and Prevention and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Birth certificates stamped by Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) or Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are equivalent to the seal of Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Emirates ID for Newborn

The UAE residents must get the Emirates ID and residence visa for the newborn within 120 days from the birth of their child.

“If the residence visa is not finalised within 120 days, then a fee of AED100 per day would be charged for each day over the 120-day period, and the baby will not be allowed to exit the country,” read official website.