Uzbekistan work visas opened for Pakistani citizens [Check Protector Fee]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nationals have been allowed to obtain the Uzbekistan work visa for employment in the Central Asian country.

Reports said the Pakistani government has lifted the ban on its citizens, allowing them to apply for jobs in Uzbekistan and as previously they were not allowed.

The Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment stated in a circular that the Pakistani Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, recommended lifting the employment ban on Pakistanis.

It added that the ban has been abolished after reviewing the request. The circular also instructed all protectorate offices to resume the registration process for citizens seeking employment in Uzbekistan.

For overseas employment, Pakistani citizens are required to get their visas protected before leaving for the destination country.

Pakistan workers travelling to Uzbekistan on work visa are required to get it protected from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment.

The protector provides several benefits to the visa holders as they can get complete legal protection and are entitled to full assistance from Pakistan missions in the country of employment.

Protector Fee in Pakistan for Uzbekistan Work Visa

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment offers two different fee structures for protector – Fee of Emigrant through Overseas Employment Promoter and Fee of Emigrant through director employment.

The total protector fee for applicants, who has gotten the job through Overseas Employment Promoter, stands at Rs22,200, shows official website. However, additional Rs6,000 will be charged for processing cases.

However, the total protector fee for those who got direct employment in Morocco stands at Rs9,200. It includes Rs4,000 in wake of OPF fund, Rs2,500 Insurance Premium, Rs2,500 registration fee and Rs200 OEC fee.