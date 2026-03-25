Update for Expired Visa Holders as Saudi Arabia offers grace period

RIYADH – Relief for expired visa holders as Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offered grace period to regularize their status or exit the country without penalties.

KSA launched comprehensive visa status regularization initiative, offering sweeping relief to thousands of visa holders across the Kingdom.

Ministry of Interior announced that visas which expired up to February 25, 2026 will now be eligible for rectification under this special scheme. The relief applies to holders of visit visas, Umrah visas, transit visas, and final exit visas, making it one of the most inclusive amnesty-style measures in recent times.

Authorities have officially set April 18, 2026 as the final deadline for visa extension and status correction. Visa holders can regularize their status by paying the prescribed fees, ensuring they remain compliant with immigration regulations.

Ministry clarified that no penalties will be imposed on individuals who exit the Kingdom before April 18, easing concerns of fines and legal consequences. Furthermore, individuals who already possess confirmed travel tickets will be permitted to depart immediately without delays.

Officials also issued strict advisory urging all concerned visa holders to leave the Kingdom by the stipulated deadline of April 18, warning that failure to comply may result in violations and possible penalties.

This initiative is being viewed as a timely intervention aimed at reducing irregular residency issues while providing a structured and fair opportunity for individuals to either regularize their stay or exit without financial burden.