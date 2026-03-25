Honda City, Civic New Installment Plans in Pakistan 2026 Update

Honda City and Honda Civic are two of famous sedans in Pakistani auto market, known for their reliability, modern design, and strong resale value. Both models are appreciated by buyers for offering a balanced mix of performance, comfort, and fuel efficiency, making them popular choices in the sedan segment, but prices of almost all cars remained at all time high, with cheapest version of City cost around Rs4.7 million.

City and Civic remained at relatively high levels over time due to various economic factors, including currency fluctuations, rising production costs, and import-related expenses. As a result, owning these vehicles outright can be challenging for many buyers.

If you are looking to upgrade your vehicle, following are installment plans, allowing you to purchase desired vehicle through monthly payments.

City 1.2 Installments in Pakistan

Category Detail Value Vehicle Details Model City 1.2 LS (CVT) Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,767,000 Upfront Payment Residual Value 20% Security Deposit Rs. 2,145,150 (45%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,800 Total Upfront Rs. 2,148,950 Monthly Payment Number of months 36 Rent per month Rs. 87,367

City 1.5 LS (CVT)

Category Detail Value Vehicle Details Model City 1.5 LS (CVT) (1497CC) Price of Vehicle Rs. 6,099,000 Upfront Payment Residual Value 20% Security Deposit Rs. 3,354,450 (55%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,800 Total Upfront Rs. 3,358,250 Monthly Payment Number of months 36 Rent per month Rs. 87,597

Civic Oriel

Category Detail Value Vehicle Details Model Civic Oriel (1498CC) Price of Vehicle Rs. 8,869,000 Upfront Payment Residual Value 20% Security Deposit Rs. 6,208,300 (70%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,800 Total Upfront Rs. 6,212,100 Monthly Payment Number of months 36 Rent per month Rs. 75,533

NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARER WITH MEEZAN BANK

These easy installment options have made it more convenient for buyers to own a Honda City or Honda Civic without bearing the full cost upfront, helping sustain demand in the market despite higher price tags.