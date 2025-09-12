UK Pound to Pak Rupee rate today – 12 September 2025

KARACHI – The UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee (GBP to PKR) rate impacts a wide range of people in Pakistan and abroad. The buying rate of UK Pound in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs380.56 on Friay (13 September).

The selling rate of the UK Pound to Pak Rupee hovers at Rs381.52 in local market, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UK Pound to Pak Rupee rate affects the following groups:

1. Overseas Pakistani Workers in the UK

Thousands of Pakistanis work in the United Kingdom and send remittances home. A higher GBP to PKR rate increases the value of money received in Pakistan, while a stronger Rupee reduces it.

2. Families of Overseas Pakistanis

Many households in Pakistan depend on remittances from the UK for education, healthcare, and daily expenses. Exchange rate shifts directly affect their financial well-being.

3. Students Studying in the UK

Pakistani students in the UK, as well as their families, face higher education and living costs when the Rupee weakens against the Pound.

4. Travelers and Tourists

Pakistanis traveling to the UK for business, tourism, or family visits pay more in Rupees when the Pound strengthens.

5. Importers and Businesses

Businesses importing goods or services from the UK face higher costs when the Rupee falls, which can also push up prices for local consumers.

6. General Public in Pakistan

Since international trade and fuel costs are linked with foreign currency values, ordinary citizens are also indirectly impacted through inflation.

FAQs About UK Pound to Pak Rupee Rate

Q1: What is the UK Pound to PKR rate today?

As of today, the UK Pound (GBP) rate stands at Rs380.56 in Pakistan. This means one Pound equals 380.56 Pakistani Rupees.

Q2: How much is 1000 Pounds in Pakistani Rupees?

At the current rate of Rs380.56, 1000 British Pounds equal Rs. 380,560.

Q3: How much is 500 Pounds in Pakistani Rupees?

At today’s rate, 500 British Pounds equal Rs190,280.

Q4: Who is most affected by the GBP to PKR exchange rate?

Overseas Pakistanis working in the UK, their families, students studying abroad, importers, businesses, and travelers are most affected by changes in the rate.

Q5: How does the Pound to Rupee rate impact remittances?

When the Rupee weakens against the Pound, families in Pakistan receive more money in PKR from remittances. If the Rupee strengthens, the value of remittances decreases.

Q6: Does the GBP to PKR exchange rate change daily?

Yes. The Pound to Rupee rate fluctuates daily depending on currency demand, global markets, inflation, and Pakistan’s economic conditions.