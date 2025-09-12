Qatari PM to meet Trump over Gaza ceasefire, Israeli attack on Doha  

DOHA – Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump today to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha, the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages.

The Qatari premier will also hold meetings with senior US officials including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The meeting between the Qatari Prime Minister and the US President will cover the September 9 Israeli strike on Doha and the current status of the hostage release agreement.

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attack on Qatar without directly naming Israel.

Addressing the UNSC session, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Israel’s strike on Doha was an insult to diplomacy, adding that targeting Hamas leaders was aimed at sabotaging efforts to end the war in Gaza.

He assured the Council that Qatar would continue its diplomatic efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire, emphasizing that Doha’s mediation role has been acknowledged globally.

He reaffirmed that Qatar would persist with its humanitarian and diplomatic mission to halt bloodshed.

On September 9, Israel carried out an attack on a meeting of Hamas leaders in Doha, killing six people including the son and aide of senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya.