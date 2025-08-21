Friday, August 22, 2025

Most Affordable UK Universities for Pakistani Students: 2025 Guide

UK continues to remain among top choices for Pakistani students as people dream of studying in Britain. As Manchester and other regions are known for top education and famous universities, people often think it’s too expensive.

The good news is, there are ways to study in the UK without spending too much.

Some British universities charge between ₨4-5million per year for tuition. Living in cities like Sheffield, and Liverpool is cheaper than major cities like London. On average, living costs in these cities are ₨2.5-4.5 Lac per month.

There are plethora of Universities like Northumbria University, Sheffield Hallam, and Teesside offer courses that teach practical skills and help students get jobs after graduation.

Affordable Universities 2025

University Tuition
University of Aberdeen ₨5,884,000
University of Essex ₨5,164,000
Coventry University ₨5,344,000
Plymouth University ₨5,378,000
University of Westminster ₨5,523,000
Robert Gordon University ₨5,092,000
Sheffield Hallam University ₨5,189,000
Teesside University ₨4,538,000
Leeds Beckett University ₨4,802,000
Glasgow Caledonian University ₨5,001,000

UK Scholarships for Pakistanis

Some universities also offer scholarships worth ₨1-1.5million for international students. You can also save money by living on campus and doing part-time work.

If you are short on funds, it’s better to live in the countryside and avoiding major economic hubs as other cities are much cheaper. By choosing right university and city, studying in the UK can fit your budget without lowering the quality of education.

Cost of Living in UK in 2025

Category Monthly Cost Annual Cost
Accommodation 115,215 – 384,050 1,382,580 – 4,608,600
Food & Groceries 38,405 – 96,013 460,860 – 1,152,150
Transportation 19,203 – 38,405 138,260 – 460,860
Study Materials 7,681 – 19,203 92,170 – 230,430
Personal Expenses 19,203 – 38,405 230,430 – 460,860
Utilities 23,043 – 57,608 276,156 – 691,290
Internet 11,522 – 19,203 138,260 – 230,430
Health (IHS) 180,305

 

