Most Affordable UK Universities for Pakistani Students: 2025 Guide

UK continues to remain among top choices for Pakistani students as people dream of studying in Britain. As Manchester and other regions are known for top education and famous universities, people often think it’s too expensive.

The good news is, there are ways to study in the UK without spending too much.

Some British universities charge between ₨4-5million per year for tuition. Living in cities like Sheffield, and Liverpool is cheaper than major cities like London. On average, living costs in these cities are ₨2.5-4.5 Lac per month.

There are plethora of Universities like Northumbria University, Sheffield Hallam, and Teesside offer courses that teach practical skills and help students get jobs after graduation.

Affordable Universities 2025

University Tuition University of Aberdeen ₨5,884,000 University of Essex ₨5,164,000 Coventry University ₨5,344,000 Plymouth University ₨5,378,000 University of Westminster ₨5,523,000 Robert Gordon University ₨5,092,000 Sheffield Hallam University ₨5,189,000 Teesside University ₨4,538,000 Leeds Beckett University ₨4,802,000 Glasgow Caledonian University ₨5,001,000

UK Scholarships for Pakistanis

Some universities also offer scholarships worth ₨1-1.5million for international students. You can also save money by living on campus and doing part-time work.

If you are short on funds, it’s better to live in the countryside and avoiding major economic hubs as other cities are much cheaper. By choosing right university and city, studying in the UK can fit your budget without lowering the quality of education.

Cost of Living in UK in 2025