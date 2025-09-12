Massive traffic jam on Lahore Canal Road as truck gets stuck in underpass

LAHORE – An over-heighted truck got stuck in the Campus Underpass on Friday, causing massive traffic jam on Canal Road, one of the busiest route in Lahore.

Reports said the truck was travelling from Thokar Niaz Baig towards Jail Road when the driver misjudged the height, crossed the warning sign and rammed into the underpass.

The incident has left the commuters, who are travelling from Thokar Niaz Baig to the Mall Road or Mughalpura areas, helpless as some of the motorists have switched off their vehicles.

It has also affected traffic flow on connecting roads.

Meanwhile, the traffic police will need a crane and bulldozers to remove the truck while people calling for quick actions, saying some patients are also stuck in the traffic.

The eight-lane Canal Road, one of Lahore’s largest signal-free corridors, begins at Thokar Niaz Beg and serves as a major artery linking the southern parts of the city with its central and northern regions.

The route provides seamless connectivity to several key residential and commercial areas, including Link Canal Road, Johar Town, Wapda Town, Jinnah Hospital, and neighborhoods along Multan Road, Wahdat Road, Muslim Town, Garden Town, and Gulberg. It further extends access to Ferozepur Road, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Jail Road, The Mall, Dharampura, Mughalpura, Lal Pul, Shalamar, Tajpura, Harbanspura, Batapur, and all the way to the Wagah border.