AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.12▲ 1 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC138.35▲ 12.58 (0.10%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.56▲ 0.55 (0.14%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.91▲ 0.97 (0.16%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.78▲ 2.34 (0.10%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

UK announces suspension of care worker visas for foreigners: Details here

Bad News For Pakistani Students Planning To Travel To The Uk Full Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LONDON – The United Kingdom’s government has formally announced that it would end the recruitment of care workers from abroad.

The official policy in this regard would be released on Monday (today); however, Home Secretary  Yvette Cooper has confirmed that the recruitment for care workers from abroad would end from October this year.

The government’s Immigration White Paper will include massive change regarding immigration as efforts to curb the inflow of foreigners continue in the UK.

In an official press release, the Home Office admitted that care workers from overseas made a huge contribution to social care in the UK, but added that too many of them have been subject to shameful levels of abuse and exploitation.

‘Workers seeking to support the UK’s care sector arrived to find themselves saddled with debt, treated unfairly, or in extreme cases discover the jobs they were promised did not exist, ‘ read the statement.

It is to be highlighted that  international workers who are already sponsored to work legally in the sector will be able to continue to extend their stay, change sponsors and apply to settle, including those who need to switch employers following a sponsor licence revocation.

The Immigration White Paper would be published today and is part of government efforts to restore order, control and fairness to the system, bring down net migration and promote economic growth.

Reports are rife that the Immigration Whitepaper would also restrict the issuance of student visas to Pakistanis, Sri-Lankans and Nigerians primarily because the UK government believes that the student visa becomes a pathway for residency in the country and the three countries mentioned earlier are the ones from which majority of such cases arise.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Immigration

Disneyland Theme Park set to open in THIS country near Pakistan

  • Immigration

Egypt set to launch on-arrival e-visa: Here’s list of eligible countries

  • Immigration, Pakistan

Pakistan reopens Karachi, Lahore airspace amid tensions with India

  • Immigration

UK tightening immigration with strict English language requirement: Details inside

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer