UK announces suspension of care worker visas for foreigners: Details here

LONDON – The United Kingdom’s government has formally announced that it would end the recruitment of care workers from abroad.

The official policy in this regard would be released on Monday (today); however, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has confirmed that the recruitment for care workers from abroad would end from October this year.

The government’s Immigration White Paper will include massive change regarding immigration as efforts to curb the inflow of foreigners continue in the UK.

In an official press release, the Home Office admitted that care workers from overseas made a huge contribution to social care in the UK, but added that too many of them have been subject to shameful levels of abuse and exploitation.

‘Workers seeking to support the UK’s care sector arrived to find themselves saddled with debt, treated unfairly, or in extreme cases discover the jobs they were promised did not exist, ‘ read the statement.

It is to be highlighted that international workers who are already sponsored to work legally in the sector will be able to continue to extend their stay, change sponsors and apply to settle, including those who need to switch employers following a sponsor licence revocation.

The Immigration White Paper would be published today and is part of government efforts to restore order, control and fairness to the system, bring down net migration and promote economic growth.

Reports are rife that the Immigration Whitepaper would also restrict the issuance of student visas to Pakistanis, Sri-Lankans and Nigerians primarily because the UK government believes that the student visa becomes a pathway for residency in the country and the three countries mentioned earlier are the ones from which majority of such cases arise.