PCB announces resumption of cricket events after ceasefire

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the resumption of men’s domestic cricket events following a brief postponement due to the Pakistan-India tensions.

Starting today, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup and Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament are back in action, ensuring competitive cricket continues at the grassroots level.  Additionally, the President’s Trophy Grade II, which was also affected by the postponement, will restart from 14 May.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will be played from 19 to 21 May, while the semi-finals will take place from 24 to 26 May.

The final of the tournament will be held from 28 to 31 May.

The PCB remains committed to fostering domestic cricket and providing opportunities for players to showcase their talent at various levels.

Staff Report

