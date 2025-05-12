AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.12▲ 1 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC138.35▲ 12.58 (0.10%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.56▲ 0.55 (0.14%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.91▲ 0.97 (0.16%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.78▲ 2.34 (0.10%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

Fatima Sana leads batting charts in National Women’s T20 Tournament

Pakistan Womens Team Captain Fatima Sanas Father Passes Away
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Fatima Sana’s Conquerors are sitting on top of the points table on completion of fourth round of the National Women’s T20 Tournament.

The 22-match tournament will see a total of 10 rounds consisting of double headers, followed by a Qualifier between second and third positioned teams and then the final on 24 May at the National Bank Stadium.

Sidra Amin-led Stars are second on the table with two wins out of three games as their solitary loss came against Challengers.

The Challengers, placed third, have one win to their name after three outings as their recent most game went right down to wire against Muneeba Ali-led Invincibles, who registered their first triumph in four matches.

Strikers too have one win in the bag in three matches but are placed fifth due to net run-rate.

Fatima Sana is leading the batting charts with 173 runs, which include two brilliant half-centuries (85 not out & 88) batting at no.5 for Conquerors in the first two games. Sidra Amin (171) and Muneeba Ali (162) are placed second and third.

With the ball, Stars’ right-arm leg spinner Tuba Hassan is joint leading wicket taker with Invincibles Saima Malik as the duo have snapped seven scalps each. Rameen Shamim, Waheeda Akhtar, Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz and Omaima Sohail have five wickets each to their name.

Among the wicket-keepers Sidra Nawaz has the most (7) dismissals, followed by Muneeba Ali (5) and Najiha Alvi (3). In the field, Ayesha Zafar, Nashra Sundhu, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah have taken three catches each.

The round five and six are set to be staged on 13 and 14 May, respectively.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Sports

PCB announces resumption of cricket events after ceasefire

  • Sports

PCB Talent Hunt Programme: Registration of schools, colleges completed

  • PSL 2025, Sports

Former Test Cricketer Basit Ali proposes shifting of PSL X remaining matches to Bangladesh

  • Sports

Taliban govt imposes temporary ban on chess over gambling concerns

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer