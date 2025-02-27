Uhs Issues Seventh Selection List For Mbbs Admissions In Punjab Medical Colleges

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the seventh (college-wise) selection list for admission against open-merit and quota seats in Public Sector Medical Colleges of Punjab.

UHS said the list has been prepared based on the seats vacated by candidates who failed to join or cancelled their admission from respective colleges within the prescribed timeframe after the display of the sixth selection lists.

“This process has been carried out in accordance with the Procedure and Conditions of Admission specified in the Prospectus 2024-2025,” read the official statement.

Candidates selected in the seventh selection list must generate their fee challan through their existing accounts on the Admission Application Portal at http://public-mbbs.uhs.edu.pk/.

“The prescribed fee must be deposited within two (2) days, i.e., by February 28, 2025, in the Bank of Punjab (BOP) through the IBM/Rink system using the invoice number on the challan form available on the portal,” it said.

To confirm their admission, candidates must pay the prescribed college fee and other dues by the specified deadline.

They also must submit a written Joining Report, along with original documents as required by UHS, to their respective colleges within the due date.

Only candidates who complete these steps will be deemed as admitted to the program.

UHS Seventh Selection List

Candidates can check the seventh selection list issued by UHS by clicking the following link:

https://www.uhs.edu.pk/7thselectionlistpublic24.php