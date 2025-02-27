Pakistan take on Bangladesh in Champions Trophy clash today

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today with both sides looking to avoid bottom spot in Group A.

In front of their adoring home fans, Pakistan will pull out all the stops to ensure they don’t finish their tournament campaign winless. While for Bangladesh, they will be out to prove they belong with this calibre of competition.

On Sunday, India beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel coming to bat at number three top-scored for the side with a 76-ball 62, which included five boundaries. Captain Mohammad Rizwan was other notable run-getter, scoring 46 off 108 balls, hitting three fours.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana