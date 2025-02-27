Banks to remain closed for 3 days in Pakistan

KARACHI – All public and private banks will remain closed for three days from March 1 to 3, 2025.

An official notification stated that all banks will remain closed for public dealing on March 3 (Monday) for zakat deduction.

As there are weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday for banks, the financial institution will remain closed for three days starting from March 1.

Nisab for Zakat Deduction

Meanwhile, the government has fixed Nisab for Zakat deduction from bank accounts at Rs179,699 for the year 2025.

It will be deducted from all savings, profit and loss-sharing accounts, and similar deposit accounts holding a minimum balance of Rs179,699 or above on the first day of Ramazan 2025.

However, current accounts will be exempted from Zakat deductions. The deduction process will take place on March 3 as there are weekly offs on March 1 and 2.

Ramazan 2025 Moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Friday in Peshawar to sight the moon for Ramazan 2025.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting while zonal committees will hold meetings in their respective areas.