UHS introduces ‘PERLs Star’ to honour outstanding MBBS students    

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday launched a new initiative, titled PERLs Star, to identify and recognise MBBS students of its 45 affiliated medical colleges who excel in professionalism, ethics, research, community service, and leadership.

The programme was inaugurated by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore at a ceremony attended by principals and senior representatives of affiliated colleges, who welcomed the step.

Explaining the programme, Prof Rathore said that each year, three to four students from every affiliated college will either apply themselves or be nominated by their institutions for selection. A special committee will review nearly 200 applications annually, of which 10 to 15 students will be chosen as “PERLs Stars”. Their names will be announced by the university in July every year, following the nomination process in May.

Selected students will receive certificates and awards for every recognised achievement and will be offered a year-long mentorship and training programme. They will also get opportunities to represent UHS at national and international forums and may qualify for international student exchange programmes.

Prof Rathore said that the concept of PERLs was already embedded in the new modular MBBS curriculum 2K23, which trains students in professionalism, ethics, research, and leadership across five years of study. “The PERLs Star initiative is a way of extending that module beyond classrooms and textbooks, and recognising those who embody its values in real life,” he remarked.

“The future of medicine does not only depend on knowledge and skills, but also on integrity, compassion, and leadership,” the Vice Chancellor added.

He said that through this programme, UHS aims to highlight young doctors who can become role models for others.