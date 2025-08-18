Special court issues arrest warrants for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE – The Special Central Court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case.

Special Central Court Judge Arif Khan Niazi passed the order while hearing a plea moved by former Punjab CM Elahi seeking exemption from his personal appearance before the court.

Advocate Aamir Saeed Rawn was representing the former Punjab CM.

However, the court dismissed the plea, expressing dissatisfaction over Elahi’s repeated absence from the hearings.

Later, the court issued bailable arrest warrants against the PTI leader and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs10,000 to secure his release.

Elahi, along with others, is facing trial in the money laundering reference, which is being heard at the Special Central Court.

On last hearing, the court had given the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a final extension until August 18 to submit the challan in the said case.

During the hearing, Elahi’s counsel, Advocate Aamir Saeed Raan, argued that despite repeated delays, the FIA had failed to provide any evidence to substantiate the allegations. He maintained that the case was politically motivated and aimed at victimising the PTI leader.

Rawn had further stated that that this was the third time the agency had sought additional time, yet no progress had been made. He also defended Moonis Elahi, stating that red warrants issued against him were unlawful, as no credible evidence of money laundering had been produced.

The court, expressing displeasure over the FIA’s repeated extensions, had observed that if charges had been levelled, the challan must be submitted without further delay.

Later, the court had directed the agency to file the challan by August 18, warning that legal proceedings would otherwise move forward in accordance with the law.