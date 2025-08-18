Chinese FM Wang Yi set to visit Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit starting August 21, following his visit to India.

During his stay, Wang Yi will engage in high-level meetings with Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership.

Reports said the visit will focus on strategic dialogue between the two countries, alongside discussions on bilateral relations and pressing regional and international developments.

The timing of the visit is notable, coming in the aftermath of significant geopolitical events, including a brief four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May, and the Iran-Israel war in June. In both cases, regional dynamics have shifted considerably, with a noticeable warming in Pakistan’s relations with the United States.

China played a supportive role during Pakistan’s recent conflict with India, contributing to what has been described as a strategic victory for Islamabad. The upcoming talks are expected to explore how both nations can deepen cooperation amid these evolving geopolitical conditions.

Wang Yi’s visit will also set the stage for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming trip to China later this month, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

During the summit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese leadership to further enhance mutual cooperation.

The Chinese foreign minister’s visit underscores the growing significance of the China-Pakistan relationship and the broader strategic alignment between the two countries in a changing regional landscape.