Ufone franchise owner arrested amid crackdown on illegal SIM Cards

ISLAMABAD – Ufone franchise owner has been caught issuing illegal SIM Cards, as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) widened crackdown to deal with the mance.

The national telecom shared an official release, confirming arrest of the owner of Ufone franchise from Mianwali district for allegedly engaging in the menace of illegal SIM cards. The accused was bypassing the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS), which is designed to ensure the lawful distribution of SIM cards in Pakistan, officials found during probe.

A case was registered after nearly 500 digital fingerprint impressions, Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices, two scanners, and a laptop were recovered from the premises. The stern action shows increasing efforts by both FIA and PTA to clamp down on illegal SIM card activities, which can facilitate criminal behavior and pose security risks.

Amid the crackdown, the telecom authority said Ufone company is fully cooperating with the authorities in this probe as more raids are being conducted amid larger initiative to address telecom-related crimes.

In recent raids, over fifty individuals were held while thousands of SIM cards were recovered. The crackdown continues to extend its reach, with ongoing investigations into illegal international SIM card trade as well.

Crackdown on illegal foreign SIM cards

Amid latest crackdown, FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing also seized thousands of foreign SIM cards in a nationwide operation aimed at combating fraudulent telecommunications activities.

Raids in cities like Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar led to the arrest of 44 individuals involved in the illegal trade. Most of the recovered SIM cards are from the UK and continue to circulate in local markets.

These SIM cards are said to be used for harassment and terrorism as officials pledged to take strict action against those involved in the illegal use of foreign SIM cards under cybercrime laws.