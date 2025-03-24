Pollen count in Islamabad today – March 24, 2025

ISLAMABAD –The pollen count in Islamabad was recorded at 41,373 per cubic meter of air on Monday, March 24, 2025.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in the H-8 sector of the federal capital was recorded at 41,373.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 10,119, in the E-8 sector at 8,978, and in the F-10 sector, it was 6,970.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 41,152 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 62 (High), Grasses 92 (High), Alternaria 24 (Low), Pines 43 (Moderate), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus (Zero) and Dandelion 04 (Low).

The pollen concentration gradually increases with the onset of spring season and attains its peak around full bloom of flowers. Pollen season typically ends by mid-April. People with asthma and respiratory diseases are severely impacted by the surge in pollen concentrations. Experts have advised people with allergies to take precautions to avoid complications.