UK- based SIM cards being misused for child pornography, online financial fraud in Pakistan

KARACHI –  United Kingdom  (UK) based SIM cards are being misused for child pornography and online financial frauds, revealed an Federal Investigation Agency  (FIA) official on Friday.

Additional Director General (DG) Cybercrimes, Waqar-ud-Din stated that cybercrime in Pakistan is an extremely complex issue. 

The FIA official explained that strategies are developed to counter cybercrimes in accordance with emerging trends. 

He emphasized that cybercrime is a highly intricate matter, and the department is actively cracking down on the illegal trade of international SIM cards. 

The Additional DG Cybercrimes revealed that UK-based SIM cards are the most commonly used in Pakistan.

The criminal activities are being carried out through the illegal use of mobile SIMs, and pre-activated UK SIMs are easily available online. 

He further stated that social media platforms are also being used to place online orders for these SIMs, which are being misused for child pornography and online financial fraud. 

Waqar-ud-Din noted that the terrorists always find a way to communicate, and the use of foreign SIMs is a part of this chain.

However, ensuring Pakistan’s security and upholding the law remains the top priority.

