United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are taking major steps to boost tourism in the region and these countries are becoming increasingly popular among people from many countries.

As Dubai, and many cities of Saudi Arabia consolidated status as busy tourist destinations, welcoming millions of international visitors, and now people will be able to visit Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a unified Schengen-like visa.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassim Al Budaiwi announced the scheme, which is likely to be functional around next year across six countries.

Speaking at 40th meeting of GCC interior ministers in Oman, GCC officials termed it a new achievement as it shows major collaboration and directions for unified tourism.

The new tourist visa project is a project that will contribute to aid the movement of residents and tourists between the Gulf nations.

Meanwhile, UAE Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touq also hailed the unified visa under GCC 2030 tourism plan, which according to him will boost economic activities through more travel.

The unified Schengen-like visa system is touted to push tourist numbers to 128.7 million in next couple of years.