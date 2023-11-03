DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has imposed a ban on issuance of Dubai visit visa to nationals of 20 countries due to overstaying and illegal working activities.

A German media outlet reported that the ban has been imposed on nationals of 20 African countries and it has come into effect immediately.

The countries facing ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Cogno, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau and Comoros.

The development comes a month after the UAE announced a new visa regime, deciding that no visit visa will be issued to citizens of Nigeria below the age of 40 years.

Fortunately, Pakistan nationals are free to get a visit visa to travel to the Gulf state.