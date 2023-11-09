LAHORE – All branches of commercial banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) will remain closed in Lahore and other smog-hit districts on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced the bank closure in eight districts last day following the imposition of smart lockdown by the Punjab government to save the public from hazards of severe pollution.

“Pursuant to the notification dated November 08, 2023 issued by the Government of Punjab, it has been decided that all banks/MFBs shall keep their branches closed in Lahore Division (viz. District Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur), District Gujranwala, District Hafizabad, District Sialkot and District Narowal on Friday, November 10, 2023”, the SBP stated in a press release issued on last Wednesday.

As Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays, the banks will resume working on Monday, November 13, 2023.