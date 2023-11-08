DUBAI – Pakistanis are the second largest national group in the United Arab Emirates, constituting more than 10 percent of the Gulf nation and now people from Asian nation are getting their visas rejected.

Unverified reports claimed that United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended the issuance of labour visas for unskilled Pakistanis due to unknown reasons.

Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association told a new channel that the unskilled ban imposed by the Gulf nation left many people in dire straits, calling it bad news for people looking for jobs in UAE.

The association spokesperson Adnan Paracha revealed that the UAE Immigration Department slapped a ban without notifying any reason. He said job applications are being rejected in the wake of the new policy and working class of the crisis hit country will be badly affected by this new policy.

Paracha recalled that Pakistan receives remittances of over $450 million from UAE every month, and said it will cause a great loss to people.

The development comes as UAE imposed a ban on issuance of Dubai visit visa to residents of 20 nations due to overstaying and illegal working activities. It was reported that the ban has been imposed on nationals of 20 African countries and it has come into effect immediately.

Some more reports claimed that United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been rejecting visas for Pakistani residents with specific backgrounds.

The reports caused worries among a large community as the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE is one of the largest and most significant expatriate communities. Pakistani community has a long history of migration to the UAE, with many people from Asian nation moving there for employment opportunities and a better quality of life.

Earlier this year, Pakistani officials in Gulf trashed reports, calling them baseless. The official said there is no such ban for Pakistani nationals seeking visit visas for the Gulf nation.