DUBAI – The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security-ICP is the competent authority to issue Emirates ID to UAE citizens and expatriates, including Indian nationals.

It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for one and carry it with them at all times. The holder of the Emirates ID can avail government services and other services.

When to Apply for Renewal of Emirates ID Card

The time limit to renew an expired ID card is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which late fines will apply.

People can apply for the ID card renewal service at the website of ICP, or through ICP App on Google Play, App Store and Huawei, or through an accredited typing centre.

You might need to visit one of ICP’s service centres to provide your biometric details.

How early can the Emirates ID be renewed?

UAE nationals can apply for renewal of Emirates ID between six and one month before the expiry date.

UAE residence visa holders can only apply for renewal when their residence visa is renewed or reissued.

Emirates ID Card Renewal Fee for Indian Nationals

AED 100 (depending on the period of years): Card issuance fee for five years.

AED150 dirhams: Service fee

AED 30 dirhams: Typing Center fee

150 dirhams: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centers