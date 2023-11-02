DUBAI – United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a lucrative offer for families planning to visit the Gulf state for tourism.

It has launched the family group visa enabling parents and their kids to apply for entry permits as a group through authorised travel agencies.

The Gulf state has exempted the children under the age of 18 years from the visa fee when they are travelling with their parents as a group.

This offer is exclusively available to people through approved travel agencies within and outside the UAE, a senior official told media.

UAE Family Group Visa Duration

The authorised agencies can apply for the family group visa for the duration of 30 to 60 days, which can be extended to maximum 120 days.

How to Apply for the Visa?

To apply for the visa, the applicant would need to provide the following documents to the authorised travel agency:

Passport copy with minimum six-month validity

Passport-sized photograph

All information and required documents can be found on the GDFRA website (website https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.)