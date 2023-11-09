LAHORE – Punjab has launched the ‘Sikh Yatra Booking Portal’ to facilitate pilgrims making lodging and transport arrangements before their arrival.

Intending pilgrims can book hotels, arrange transport and hire security services online.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the portal, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsan Naqvi said that extending full hospitality and quality services to Sikh pilgrims was the priority of the government. He said that the establishment of a dedicated tourism Police force would go a long way in promoting religious tourism in Punjab.

Dr Mambal Singh, a member of the Parbandhak Committee, thanked the CM for initiating the “Sikh Yatra Booking Portal.” He emphasized the significance of this development, making it convenient for Sikhs who visit Pakistan four times a year.

The ceremony highlighted the profound connection and affection that Sikh pilgrims have for Pakistan.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG police, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, MD & GM TDCP and other officials attended the ceremony.