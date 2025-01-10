Uae New Family Laws Check Latest Updates

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have announced new family laws for both Emirati and non-Emirati families.

UAE NEW FAMILY LAWS FOR EMIRATI AND NON-EMIRATI

The new family laws will apply to both categories.

According to the local media reports, under the new regulations, the misuse of Emirati national Identity Card (ID) cards and passports of children could cause the legal action. The violations of family laws may lead to fines or imprisonment.

CHILD CUSTODY

The penalties, according to the announcement, would also be imposed for breaches of custody-related laws due to the provisions extending the age limit for child custody.

The new laws also made it clear that the non-Muslim mothers would have the right to child custody, and the children aged 15 and above would be allowed to decide with whom they wanted to live.

WHEN WILL NEW FAMILY LAWS COME INTO EFFECT IN UAE?

The UAE’s new family law would come into effect from April 2025.